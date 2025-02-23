Where to watch Real Madrid vs Girona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will face off against Girona in what will be a Matchday 25 clash during the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Girona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid enter this matchup in a good shape following their win over Manchester City, showcasing their best performance of the season. With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both securing victories in their respective games, the Merengues are feeling the pressure to secure all three points to maintain their spot at the top.

Their opponents, Girona, have struggled to replicate their success from last season, sitting on 31 points and seemingly out of the race for European competition. However, a victory against a top team like Real Madrid would be a significant achievement, and Girona will be determined to pull off an upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona match be played?

Real Madrid take on Girona on Sunday, February 23, for the Matchday 25 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Paulo Gazzaniga of Girona FC – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Girona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

see also Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos names the greatest left-back in soccer history

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Girona streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.