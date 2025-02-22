Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Pumas UNAM will play against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Club America remain a top contender for the title and aims to stay atop the standings. A win would bring Las Aguilas level with Leon at 20 points while also helping them bounce back from their unexpected loss to Necaxa.

Facing Pumas UNAM in a derby presents the perfect opportunity, as rivalry games often defy form. Pumas have struggled with consistency this season, but a victory would not only boost their position in the standings but also carry the added significance of defeating a fierce rival.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Club America match be played?

Pumas UNAM will face Club America in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, February 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Stream, ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.