Where to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live in the USA: 2024 MLS Round of 16

Inter Miami will face off against Atlanta United for the first leg 2024 MLS round of 16. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldInter Miami forward Lionel Messi

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter Miami are set to clash with Atlanta United in the first leg of the 2024 MLS Round of 16, promising an intense showdown as the stakes rise in the playoffs. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live, with details on match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this pivotal matchup.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live in the USA on Apple TV]

Fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown as Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami into the MLS playoffs, a moment missed last season. With the Argentine superstar at the helm, Miami is all-in, aiming to carry their solid regular-season form through the postseason.

Standing in their way is Atlanta United, a squad determined to pull off an upset against one of the league’s top contenders. Though Inter Miami appears to have the upper hand, Atlanta is poised to give everything they have in this high-stakes clash.

When will the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match be played?

Inter Miami take on Atlanta United this Friday, October 25, in the first leg of the 2024 MLS round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, live in the USA.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

