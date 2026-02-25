Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy face off against Sporting San Miguelito for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The opener of this series delivered far more drama than many anticipated. Despite competing in Major League Soccer, the Los Angeles Galaxy entered the road matchup as clear favorites against Sporting San Miguelito, even while navigating an inconsistent stretch of form.

Instead, the first leg finished level, a result that keeps the Galaxy in control with the return match set for Los Angeles. Still, the tie remains wide open, and Sporting San Miguelito will arrive in Southern California believing a first-round shock is well within reach if they can deliver a disciplined, opportunistic performance on the road.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between LA Galaxy and Sporting San Miguelito be played this Wednesday, February 25 at 11:30 PM (ET).

Head coach Greg Vanney of LA Galaxy – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LA Galaxy and Sporting San Miguelito will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.