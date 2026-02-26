Why was the Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami friendly delayed?

The international friendly between Independiente del Valle and Inter Miami has experienced a pre-game delay in Bayamon. Originally scheduled for February 13, the match was pushed to today, February 26, to allow Lionel Messi to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the South American leg of the club’s tour.

Just minutes before the scheduled kickoff at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel, officials announced a 30-minute delay. Reports indicate the hold-up is due to significant congestion outside the stadium, as a large number of ticket holders have yet to clear security and enter the venue.

A massive turnout was expected at the stadium to witness a high-profile matchup between the reigning Ecuadorian league champions and the current MLS titleholders.

To accommodate the high demand, event organizers have reportedly decided to push back the start time to allow the sell-out crowd to enter safely and ensure a full house in Puerto Rico.

Will Lionel Messi start tonight?

Despite the massive crowd gathered at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium tonight, Lionel Messi will surprisingly begin the match on the bench. The Argentine superstar, who was the primary draw for this sell-out friendly, is being managed carefully following his recent return from a muscle injury. Furthermore, he played in the recent 3-0 loss vs LAFC for the 2026 MLS season opener.

Messi is not the only regular starter beginning the game as a reserve. Javier Mascherano and his coaching staff have opted for a complete squad rotation, providing opportunities for younger talents. Prospects such as Alexander Shaw and Cesar Abadia-Reda are set to see their first minutes with the first team in this international setting.

Nevertheless, it is almost certain that Mascherano will introduce the majority of his starters in the second half. With a capacity crowd in Puerto Rico eager to see the MLS champions in action, Messi and his teammates are expected to feature prominently after the interval to satisfy the fans who turned out in record numbers.