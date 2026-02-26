NY Jets former HC makes early key trade to set tone for 2026 NFL season with Titans

The Tennessee Titans are beginning a new era with Robert Saleh as head coach. Now, with the help of general manager Mike Borgonzi, he already has his first splash following a surprising trade with the New York Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter.

“Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T’Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources. The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March.”

Borgonzi worked for many years with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he wants to build that winning culture in Tennessee. The future looks promising with Cam Ward as quarterback, more than $100 million in cap space, and the No. 4 overall pick in the next NFL Draft.

NY Jets former head coach seeks redemption in 2026

Robert Saleh received the biggest opportunity of his career in 2021 as head coach of the New York Jets, but he was never able to turn them into Super Bowl contenders. Several factors played a role. For example, Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury in 2023. From that moment on, everything collapsed.

During an interview with Judy Battista, Saleh admitted that he learned a lot from his time with the Jets. “There’s no handbook for first time in any profession. There’s a lot of things that I learned. I’m more prepared now than I ever was. There are many things from my Jets’ tenure that I’m so appreciative of. There are some things that I’m going to leave behind. Obviously, there are things to continue to grow. I can assure that just going through that experience, a lot of things were learned.”

After a slow start in 2024, the Jets no longer had patience and decided to fire him. In 2025, he worked as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, the very role that put him in the spotlight between 2017 and 2020.

