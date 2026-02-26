Where to watch Flamengo vs Lanus in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana

Flamengo will face off against Lanus in what will be the second leg of the 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming services.

After a physical, tightly contested first leg, the spotlight now shifts to Brazil with everything still hanging in the balance. Lanus capitalized on its home field advantage to grind out a 1-0 win, a result that offers a slim edge but far from any sense of security as the series flips venues.

The challenge only intensifies against Flamengo, widely regarded as one of CONMEBOL’s most formidable home sides. Lanus will need a near-flawless performance to complete the upset against a Flamengo squad coming off a dominant 2025 campaign and determined to carry that momentum into 2026.

When will the Flamengo vs Lanus match be played?

Flamengo take on Lanus this Thursday, February 26, for the second leg of the 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Flamengo vs Lanus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Lanus in the USA

Get ready for this 2026 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana clash between Flamengo and Lanus set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.