Where to watch Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Martinique U20 and Nicaragua U20 will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The CONCACAF U20 Championship remains one of the region’s top stages for emerging talent, giving young prospects a chance to prove they belong on the international scene. While Nicaragua U20 and Martinique U20 aren’t considered tournament favorites.

Both view this matchup as a key opportunity to strengthen their national programs. With Martinique looking to make their best and Nicaragua aiming to seize momentum, this showdown could spotlight the next generation of impact players.

When will the Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 match be played?

Martinique U20 face Nicaragua U20 in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship this Thursday, February 26, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

Martinique shirt – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Martinique U20 vs Nicaragua U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Martinique U20 and Nicaragua U20 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX One.