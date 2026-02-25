Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch Mexico vs Iceland live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Mexico play against Iceland in what will be a 2026 friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Roberto Carlos Alvarado of Mexico
© Manuel Guadarrama/Getty ImagesRoberto Carlos Alvarado of Mexico

Mexico will square off with Iceland in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Iceland online in the US on Fubo]

After opening 2016 with tough wins over Panama and Bolivia, Mexico now faces a much stiffer test. El Tri will take on Iceland, a side that may not be the same surprise package that dazzled at UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Vikings remain a disciplined and dangerous opponent, and looking to climb back into the global spotlight, Iceland views a matchup with a CONCACAF heavyweight as the ideal measuring stick—giving Mexico a prime opportunity to prove it’s ready for a bigger stage.

When will the Mexico vs Iceland match be played?

Mexico take on Iceland in a 2026 friendly game this Wednesday, February 25, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Luis Angel Malagon of Mexico – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Luis Angel Malagon of Mexico – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico vs Iceland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Iceland in the USA

This Friendly clash between Mexico and Iceland will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, ViX and FOX One.

