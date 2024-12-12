Where to watch Malmo vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Malmo will face off against Galatasaray in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Galatasaray and Malmo are set to clash in a high-stakes Europa League showdown with contrasting objectives on the line. Galatasaray, sitting on 11 points, aims to cement their spot in the top eight and secure direct qualification to the round of 16. Meanwhile, Malmo find themselves in a desperate situation, with just three points from one win and four losses.

For the Swedish side, this match is do-or-die, as they must claim victory to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Facing one of the tournament’s top teams, Malmo will need to dig deep to deliver a strong performance and challenge Galatasaray.

When will the Malmo vs Galatasaray match be played?

Malmo face Galatasaray this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Daniel Gudjohnsen of Malmo – IMAGO / Bildbyran

Malmo vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Malmo vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Malmo and Galatasaray the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.