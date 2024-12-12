MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone makes honest admission after losing Juan Soto to Mets

The New York Yankees suffered a major disappointment when they lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets. Despite making a generous offer to the coveted MLB free agent, the Yankees were unable to convince the talented hitter to stay in the Bronx. Manager Aaron Boone has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Boone’s preference for maintaining a lineup dominated by right-handed hitters, even at the expense of balance, has drawn criticism and raised questions about his strategic decision-making.

Additionally, the decision to let Juan Soto go wasn’t solely about financial constraints. There was evidence of a puzzling strategy by the Yankees’ management. While acknowledging the need for more balance in the lineup, the team appeared reluctant to actively pursue left-handed hitters to address the issue.

What Did Aaron Boone Say About Juan Soto’s Departure?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a candid admission regarding Soto’s departure, calling it a significant loss for the team. “Obviously, we wanted the player back. Ownership and the front office did everything we could to make it happen, but it just didn’t. That’s sports, and ultimately Juan earned the right to be in the position he’s in and made the decision he felt was best,” Boone said.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Boone also reflected on the risk the team took when acquiring Soto. “We went into this eyes wide open… I remember making the deal at the winter meetings. We knew there were no guarantees of anything moving forward. As much as it hurt to make the deal with some of the players we lost, looking back, I feel like it was the right thing to do and it served us well. He had an amazing season with us,” Boone added.

The Future of the Yankees in MLB

Despite losing Soto, the New York Yankees remain a competitive team. However, they must now address the void left by an elite hitter like Soto. The team may look to strengthen its lineup through free agency or trades in the MLB offseason.

In the meantime, the Yankees will need to focus on developing their young talent and maximizing the contributions of established stars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. Only time will tell whether letting Soto go will have a lasting impact on the team’s future.

