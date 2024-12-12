Where to watch Rangers vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Rangers will face off against Tottenham in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

One of the standout matchups of Europa League Matchday 6 features Rangers and Tottenham, two storied clubs with rich histories both domestically and in Europe. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as both teams enter with 10 points but are separated by a slim margin in goal difference—Tottenham at +4 and Rangers at +6.

That edge currently places the Scottish side as the eighth and final team poised for direct qualification to the Round of 16. With neither team able to afford a draw in this pivotal clash, fans can expect an intense battle as both sides aim to secure their place among Europa League’s first spots.

When will the Rangers vs Tottenham match be played?

Rangers will host Tottenham this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Hamza Igamane of Rangers – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rangers vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Rangers vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Rangers and Tottenham the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.