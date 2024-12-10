Lionel Messi loses key teammate for 2025 MLS season as Inter Miami confirm record-breaking transfer

After a historic campaign in 2024, Inter Miami will enter 2025 with significant changes to their roster. The club has appointed Javier Mascherano as their new head coach and recently announced the departures of six players, with Diego Gomez now joining the list of outgoing transfers after Lionel Messi and company failed to reach the MLS Playoffs semifinals.

Miami confirmed that Gomez has been transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League for a club-record fee. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal was valued at $15 million plus add-ons, with terms reportedly agreed months ago.

This transfer ranks among the most expensive outbound moves in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. “We are excited to see Diego continue to represent us as he makes the jump to one of the world’s best leagues in the English Premier League,” said Raul Sanllehi, Inter Miami’s President of Football Operations, in a statement.

The 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder joined Miami in July 2023 and quickly became a key figure for the team, tallying 40 appearances across all competitions with seven goals and 10 assists. He played a crucial role in securing the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Diego Gomez leaves the club ( IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

“I’m grateful for the trust the club had in me and for everything it has done to help me develop both on and off the pitch. Inter Miami will always have a special place in my heart,” Gómez said in a statement.

Inter Miami’s roster updates for the 2025 Season

Gómez’s departure is the latest in a wave of roster moves by Inter Miami. The club previously announced that Cole Jensen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, Felipe Valencia, and Nicolas Freire—whose loan has ended, returning him to Pumas UNAM—will also leave the squad.

Meanwhile, Miami is in talks to extend contracts with Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas and Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. Despite the notable exits, the club has also secured continuity with several players.

Seven players have had their contract options exercised: Jordi Alba, Leo Afonso, Yannick Bright, CJ dos Santos, Ian Fray, Ryan Sailor, and Marcelo Weigandt. Additionally, Luis Suarez has agreed to stay for another season.