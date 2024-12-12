Where to watch Ajax vs Lazio live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Ajax and Lazio will face against each other in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Athletic Bilbao secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce to solidify their position as leaders in the league stage of this UEFA Europa League. The Basque side now sits at 16 points, a mark Lazio could match with a win in their Matchday 6 fixture.

But the Italian club faces a high-stakes clash against the tough Ajax. With 10 points, Ajax are currently among the eight teams poised to qualify directly for the round of 16. However, the Dutch side knows that anything less than a win could jeopardize their position, making this a must-win encounter.

When will the Ajax vs Lazio match be played?

Ajax will play against Lazio this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ajax vs Lazio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Ajax vs Lazio in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Ajax and Lazio the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.