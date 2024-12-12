Trending topics:
Europa League

Where to watch Porto vs Midtjylland live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Porto will receive Midtjylland in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Vasco Sousa of Porto
© IMAGO / BuzziVasco Sousa of Porto

By Leonardo Herrera

Porto will play against Midtjylland in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Porto vs Midtjylland online in the US on Paramount+]

Porto, once seen as a top contender in the Europa League, has fallen short of expectations, earning just 5 points from a possible 15. With the risk of missing out on even the preliminary qualification rounds looming large, the Portuguese side finds itself in a must-win situation.

Only one point separates Porto from their nearest challengers, heightening the stakes as they face Midtjylland. The Danish club, sitting on 7 points, isn’t faring much better and also faces the threat of slipping out of the qualification zone. A fiercely contested battle is expected, with Porto likely to throw everything into securing a crucial victory.

Advertisement

When will the Porto vs Midtjylland match be played?

Porto will take on Midtjylland this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Mads Bech Sorensen of FC Midtjylland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Mads Bech Sorensen of FC Midtjylland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Porto vs Midtjylland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Porto vs Midtjylland in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Porto and Midtjylland the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Deion Sanders issues warm welcome to Bill Belichick
College Football

Deion Sanders issues warm welcome to Bill Belichick

NFL Week 15 playoff clinching scenarios
NFL

NFL Week 15 playoff clinching scenarios

MLB News: Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals what is he looking for as a free agent
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals what is he looking for as a free agent

David Benavidez shuts down doubts about fighting Jake Paul after Mike Tyson bout
Boxing

David Benavidez shuts down doubts about fighting Jake Paul after Mike Tyson bout

Better Collective Logo