Where to watch Porto vs Midtjylland live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Porto will play against Midtjylland in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Porto, once seen as a top contender in the Europa League, has fallen short of expectations, earning just 5 points from a possible 15. With the risk of missing out on even the preliminary qualification rounds looming large, the Portuguese side finds itself in a must-win situation.

Only one point separates Porto from their nearest challengers, heightening the stakes as they face Midtjylland. The Danish club, sitting on 7 points, isn’t faring much better and also faces the threat of slipping out of the qualification zone. A fiercely contested battle is expected, with Porto likely to throw everything into securing a crucial victory.

When will the Porto vs Midtjylland match be played?

Porto will take on Midtjylland this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mads Bech Sorensen of FC Midtjylland – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Porto vs Midtjylland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Porto vs Midtjylland in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Porto and Midtjylland the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.