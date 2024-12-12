Trending topics:
Boxing

Terence Crawford sends big warning to Canelo Alvarez on their potential fight

Terence Crawford is seeking a multi-fight deal to face Canelo Alvarez and has warned the Mexican star about what could happen if the bout doesn’t materialize.

Terence Crawford is seeking a multi-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez
© Steve Marcus/Getty ImagesTerence Crawford is seeking a multi-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez

By Fernando Franco Puga

With 2025 on the horizon, many boxers are already searching for their next rivals. Rumors suggest Terence Crawford could face Canelo Alvarez next year, and the American has issued a warning to the Mexican star about what could happen if the bout doesn’t materialize.

In recent months, Canelo Alvarez has been in the spotlight. The Mexican legend is entering the final stage of his illustrious career, cementing his name in gold in boxing history books.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford has also reached remarkable heights. Fans have long dreamed of a matchup between the two, but weight differences have made this bout seem impossible.

Terence Crawford unveils his next step if he doesn’t fight Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford has had an exceptional career. The American remains undefeated, boasting 41 wins (31 by knockout) and no losses over his 16-year tenure in the ring.

At 37 years old, retirement looms on the horizon for Crawford. However, he still hopes to fight Canelo Alvarez, with reports suggesting the bout could happen in 2025.

According to various sources, Crawford is pursuing a multi-fight deal to face Canelo Alvarez. If these fights don’t materialize, it might mark the end of Crawford’s career.

Speaking to Box Nation, Terence Crawford declined to confirm whether he would retire if the Canelo fight doesn’t happen, noting there are no other top fighters he is interested in facing.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Crawford told Box Nation on his potential retirement. “Right now I’m just weighing up my options and looking for the best opportunities for Terence Crawford and my career.”

At what weight would Terence Crawford face Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez is currently the unified champion at super-middleweight, a division he has dominated in recent years with no rival for the Mexican pugilist.

On the other hand, Terence Crawford is most comfortable at super-welterweight. To face Canelo, he would need to move up 14 pounds or negotiate a catchweight where both fighters could compete comfortably.

Fernando Franco Puga

