NFL News: Saints could now lose Alvin Kamara for next game after QB Derek Carr's serious injury

The 2024 NFL season for the New Orleans Saints has been plagued by multiple setbacks, from the departure of head coach Dennis Allen to an injury to quarterback Derek Carr that will keep him out until next year. Star running back Alvin Kamara‘s contract extension was one of the team’s few highlights, but now the 29-year-old could miss the next game.

Kamara is the most important player for the Saints, who have a 5-8 record and remain in third place in the NFC South. The New Orleans running back has scored seven touchdowns this season and leads the team with 938 rushing yards, 64 receptions and 485 receiving yards.

Doubts about Kamara’s presence next weekend would not be welcome news at a time when the Saints have also lost Carr for the remainder of the current campaign following a broken left wrist suffered in last week’s win over the New York Giants. The Saints don’t want to lose any more key weapons.

Why could Kamara miss the Saints’ next game?

Alvin Kamara, one of the Saints’ top offensive players, missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness and could be questionable for next Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints

Darren Rizzi spoke after practice and confirmed the reason for Kamara’s absence. At the same time, the Saints’ interim head coach stated that he expects the 29-year-old running back to be able to return to practice this week if he recovers in time, and if that scenario occurs, he would consider him for the game against the Commanders.

Who will be the quarterback for the Saints?

After the serious injury of Carr, who will miss the rest of the season, the Saints will have to use another quarterback for the next four games. Head coach Rizzi will choose between backups Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener, his two most viable options to take the field and play to keep the faint illusion of making the postseason alive.

“Both are players who throw the ball well, both have similar size and their athletic ability is very similar,” Rizzi said of Rattler and Haener. The truth is that the two quarterbacks will compete in practice this week to determine who will take Carr’s job.

