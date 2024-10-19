Trending topics:
Where to watch Pachuca vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Pachuca face Chivas in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Fernando Beltran of Guadalajara
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportFernando Beltran of Guadalajara

By Leonardo Herrera

Pachuca will face off against Chivas for the Matchday 12 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. USA fans can catch all the action, with the match available on multiple platforms, including broadcast and streaming options. Kickoff times and coverage details are readily accessible, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of this crucial clash.

[Watch Pachuca vs Chivas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Pachuca’s Apertura campaign has been underwhelming, with just 9 points putting them dangerously close to the bottom of the table. However, there’s still a glimmer of hope as they remain within reach of Requalification, needing a crucial 3 points to stay in the hunt.

Standing in their way are Chivas, who, with 15 points, are eyeing a spot in the top six to avoid the Requalification round themselves. Chivas will be eager for a win to close the gap on the quarterfinals and secure a more favorable position.

When will the Pachuca vs Chivas match be played?

Pachuca take on Chivas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Friday, October 18th. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Owen Gonzalez of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pachuca vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Pachuca and Chivas, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, TUDN, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

