Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin makes something clear about Russell Wilson and his role with Steelers after win against Bengals

Mike Tomlin praised Russell Wilson after an extraordinary performance by the veteran quarterback to beat the Bengals.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers won 44-38 against the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to an incredible performance by Russell Wilson. 29 of 38, 414 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Although the defense has been the strongest unit for Pittsburgh, Wilson had to take over in a spectacular shootout with Joe Burrow. In the end, it was the best offensive game for the Steelers in six years.

Now, the Steelers look like Super Bowl contenders and a real threat in the AFC to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback controversy is finally over for Tomlin.

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers all the way into the playoffs. Mike Tomlin was really proud of how the veteran has responded against AFC North rivals.

Advertisement

“It’s always a challenge. The intimacy of these divisional relationships. We know them. They know us. I just thought out group smiled in the face of it, particularly Russ. It’s the first time for him going through this AFC North football and I thought he acclimated himself too well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance. We’re thankful for it.”

Mike Tomlin&#039;s net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

see also

Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George explains his change of mindset amid shooting struggles
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George explains his change of mindset amid shooting struggles

NCAAF News: Big Ten announces hefty sanctions against Michigan and Ohio State for postgame brawl
College Football

NCAAF News: Big Ten announces hefty sanctions against Michigan and Ohio State for postgame brawl

Lionel Messi gives a nod to Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal on his Instagram story
Soccer

Lionel Messi gives a nod to Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal on his Instagram story

NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore sends taunting message to Ryan Day, Ohio State
College Football

NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore sends taunting message to Ryan Day, Ohio State

Better Collective Logo