Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers won 44-38 against the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to an incredible performance by Russell Wilson. 29 of 38, 414 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Although the defense has been the strongest unit for Pittsburgh, Wilson had to take over in a spectacular shootout with Joe Burrow. In the end, it was the best offensive game for the Steelers in six years.

Now, the Steelers look like Super Bowl contenders and a real threat in the AFC to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback controversy is finally over for Tomlin.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers all the way into the playoffs. Mike Tomlin was really proud of how the veteran has responded against AFC North rivals.

“It’s always a challenge. The intimacy of these divisional relationships. We know them. They know us. I just thought out group smiled in the face of it, particularly Russ. It’s the first time for him going through this AFC North football and I thought he acclimated himself too well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance. We’re thankful for it.”

