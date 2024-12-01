NCAAF News: Big Ten announces hefty sanctions against Michigan and Ohio State for postgame brawl

There is a reason the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is referred to as ‘The Game’. It means more. However, that can only go so far. There is no room for the violent episodes that took place after Saturday’s matchup in Columbus. As a result, both schools will be throughly disciplined by the Big Ten.

After the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 13-10 on their home soil, Michigan’s players celebrated on the field. They may have taken it a step too far as they planted their flag on the mid-field logo. A skirmish resulted as the home team’s players took exception and fights broke out.

Although it’s the biggest rivalry in college football, the scenes were still too much. The incidents reached new heights as police officers pepper-sprayed some players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was an embarrassing look on the NCAA‘s marquee matchup on Rivalry Week. And the Big Ten responded accordingly with hefty sanctions to both schools. “The Big Ten is expected to fine both programs $100,000 for a violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy,” as reported per Ross Dellenger.

Advertisement

TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Ernest Hausmann #15 and Cameron Brandt #91 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Ohio State’s official statement

The Buckeyes released a statement shortly after the Big Ten’s decision was made public.

see also NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore sends taunting message to Ryan Day, Ohio State

“We respect the Big Ten Conference’s decision in this matter,” the statement read. “What happened post-game yesterday was unfortunate. Good sportsmanship is always important in everything we do at Ohio State. Moving forward, we will continue to examine and address our post-game protocols to ensure our student-athletes, coaches, visiting teams and staff safely exit the field.”

Advertisement

However, the school’s statement differs from the team’s head coach Ryan Day’s comments after the game. Day seemed to be supportive of his players’ actions.

“I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Day said after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis Warren comments on postgame brawl

Davis Warren didn’t play a good game against Ohio State, still Michigan’s QB walked away victorious from the Shoe. During the 13-10 upset win, Warren finished with 9 completions for 62 yards and two interceptions. Following the triumph, Warren was asked on what he saw as chaos ensued at the 50-yard line.

“I mean, I had a youth coach tell me once, whenever there was a fight on the field, just walk the other way,” Warren answered, via On3. “So did that against Michigan State when they started getting chippy and it looks like, you know, Ohio did the same thing. So I didn’t see any of it.”