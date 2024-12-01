NBA News: 76ers star Paul George explains his change of mindset amid shooting struggles

The Philadelphia 76ers are far from meeting preseason expectations, currently sitting at a disappointing 4-14 NBA record. However, they managed to secure a much-needed 111-96 win against the Detroit Pistons, with Paul George making an impact despite his shooting woes.

George struggled to find his usual scoring touch, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and just one three-pointer on two attempts. Yet, the nine-time All-Star found other ways to contribute, tallying eight rebounds and five assists, showcasing his versatility.

After the game, George explained the mindset adjustment he’s embracing amid his struggles. “I mean, that’s just the mindset I’m shifting to: just be a playmaker,” the 76ers star said.

“Scoring will happen,” he continued. “Shots will fall. I just want to make winning plays, and I think the way we want to play is [to] attack, create, open the floor up, everybody make plays for one another. That’s what I was able to do, get to the paint. I saw they were collapsing a lot, and from there, it was [my goal to] find the open man.”

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers defends against Paul Georgeof the Philadelphia 76ers during a regular season NBA game. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

The former Clippers star returned to action after missing three games with a left knee bone bruise. Despite his shooting slump—he’s currently hitting just 28.6% from three and 37.8% from the field—George’s focus on playmaking could be a positive step for both him and the struggling 76ers.

76ers HC praises George’s impact

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse was highly complimentary of George’s performance, even as the star endured shooting struggles. “That’s one of my favorite things — when a guy goes 4-12 and has a great game. He had a great game, and it had nothing to do with how he shot the ball,” Nurse said postgame.

“He had a great tempo, got into the lane, got our offense moving,” Nurse continued. “Get it to him on the second side; he was able to make the next play to whoever. I thought his composure…It just felt like a veteran-type player out there that was in great rhythm of our offense and helping our offense keep its rhythm.”

What’s next for the 76ers?

Although Philadelphia still has a long way to go to salvage their season, George’s evolving role could provide new opportunities on offense. The 76ers will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday, December 3, when they visit the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Emirates Cup. They’ll then host back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic on December 4 and December 6.