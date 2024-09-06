Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Haiti live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Puerto Rico will take on Haiti in the Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the United States.

Puerto Rico face off against Haiti in the League B Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. With anticipation building for this pivotal matchup, USA fans can catch all the key details, including the game date, kickoff time, and streaming or viewing options, to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

The showdown between these two fierce rivals is shaping up to be the most thrilling match in Group C of League B. With only one team advancing to the next round, every point is crucial, making this clash even more significant. Both sides are acutely aware of the stakes, understanding that each point gained or lost could be the difference between progression and elimination.

Haiti enter the match as the favorites, but Puerto Rico are poised to seize what they see as a golden opportunity. The direct encounter between these two teams will not only decide who tops the group but also intensify their quest for dominance. Expect high stakes and intense competition as both teams battle for supremacy in this pivotal clash.

When will the Puerto Rico vs Haiti match be played?

Puerto Rico vs Haiti: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Haiti in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Puerto Rico and Haiti will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

