Where to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Real Esteli will face Managua in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Real Esteli will face Managua in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. For those fans tuning in from the United States, a variety of streaming options are available to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this high-stakes matchup. Find all of them right here.

[Watch Real Esteli vs Managua live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

A high-stakes showdown is set in the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup as two Nicaraguan rivals square off, each hungry for crucial points. Managua enter the match with mixed fortunes—following a strong 1-0 win over Municipal in their opener, they stumbled in a narrow 3-2 loss to Saprissa. Now, they face their toughest test yet against one of the nation’s elite, determined to reclaim their momentum.

On the other side, Real Esteli, the surprise package of last year’s tournament, will be looking to make their mark after a modest start. The Kamikazes managed only a 1-1 draw against Municipal in their first outing, putting them in a must-win situation to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. With both teams desperate for a win, this encounter promises to deliver plenty of drama on the pitch.

When will the Real Esteli vs Managua match be played?

Real Esteli face Managua for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage kicks off this Wednesday, August 14. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM (ET).

Real Esteli vs Managua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA

The 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup clash between Real Esteli and Managua will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.