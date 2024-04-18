Real Madrid and Barcelona face off this weekend in an exciting edition of the Spanish Clasico on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 LaLiga. Find out here how to watch or live stream it in the USA.

Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 LaLiga will bring us a can’t-miss Spanish Clasico between lifelong rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are both challenging for the league title. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream in the United States.

The Merengues head into the derby in high spirits, having beaten Manchester City on penalties on Wednesday to book a place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals – unlike their upcoming opponents.

Barca, on the other hand, suffered a painful elimination from Europe at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. On top of that, Los Blancos lead the LaLiga table with 78 points in 31 games, seven clear of Xavi’s side. Will the Cules win the derby to keep the title race wide open?

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match be played?

The highly anticipated Spanish Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Sunday, April 21, at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Sunday’s Spanish Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 LaLiga will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.