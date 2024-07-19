One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will face a legal battle with Lamar Jackson.

The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines off the field when all the attention should be focused on another season trying to win the Super Bowl. It’s been chaotic months for Jerry Jones.

First, the owner stopped all efforts to give Dak Prescott a contract extension. Even with MVP numbers in 2023, the money didn’t appear. As a consequence, the star quarterback is leaning toward becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Then, two big names in the NFL seem to be following that path. CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Instead of locking their core group of stars, Jones has chosen to let things flow.

Dallas Cowboys’ controversies on the field

Amid this turmoil, the controversial episodes off the field are piling up. Micah Parsons called out Jerry Jones and then got in a social media fight with teammate Malik Hooker.

In the case of CeeDee Lamb, many reports pointed out that the wide receiver was ready to ask for a trade. After names like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St.Brown and Jaylen Waddle got paid, Lamb put the pressure on.

Finally, a few days ago, Charles Haley, a legend of the Dallas Cowboys, ignited the final scandal by asking Jerry Jones to trade Dak Prescott in an interview with Kay Adams.

Troy Aikman is in legal trouble with Lamar Jackson

Now, according to a report from ESPN, another Hall of Famer of the Dallas Cowboys is on the spotlight. An upcoming legal battle between Troy Aikman and Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar Jackson is challenging Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman’s use of their shared No. 8 in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office complaint, according to federal records.”

Why is Troy Aikman in a legal battle with Lamar Jackson?

The information points out that the key factor in this legal fight is the use of ‘Eight’ as a trademark. It’s important to remember that both quarterbacks became NFL stars using that jersey number.

“Lamar Jackson, who owns or has applied for several trademarks using the number in various phrases, says Aikman’s attempt to use ‘EIGHT’ on apparel and bags would be ‘likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive’ the purchasing public as to whether they’re buying products from Jackson or Aikman’s company, Jackson’s attorney said in July 9 filings.”

In this scenario, Lamar and his team believe they have promoted the number eight to enormous levels and that’s why they’re requesting Aikman to stay out of it.