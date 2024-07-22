After Colombia's victory over Uruguay in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America, Luis Suarez had a heated exchange of words with Miguel Borja.

What Miguel Borja reportedly said to Luis Suarez during Colombia's Copa America 2024 victory over Uruguay revealed

Colombia faced Uruguay in a high-stakes Copa America 2024 semifinal match on July 10, 2024, after already clashing with Brazil in the group stage. Uruguay, one of the tournament favorites, encountered fierce resistance from Colombia. The tension was palpable, and Miguel Borja’s post-match comments to Luis Suarez added fuel to the fire.

The animosity had historical roots. In the Copa America 2021 quarter-finals, Colombia had eliminated Uruguay in a dramatic penalty shootout, with both Borja and Suarez converting their penalties. This previous encounter set the stage for the tension in their 2024 face-off.

Colombia took the lead with a goal from Jefferson Lerma in the 39th minute. The match dynamics shifted dramatically when Daniel Muñoz was sent off, forcing Colombia to play the entire second half with ten men.

Despite this disadvantage, Colombia held firm. Luis Suarez, who entered the game in the 67th minute, had a crucial chance to equalize but hit the post, sealing Uruguay’s fate and sending Colombia to the final.

What did Borja reportedly say to Suarez?

As the final whistle blew, the tension between Borja and Suarez culminated in a face-to-face confrontation. According to Suarez, Borja’s behavior on the field lacked professionalism. “It all started with Borja’s unnecessary showboating in midfield. As professionals, we should show respect, especially in such important matches. When we won, we greeted every opponent respectfully. This was a blatant disrespect,” Suarez told the media post-match.

Miguel Borja of Colombia celebrates the team’s progression to the final following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Journalist Cesar Augusto Londoño revealed the exact words that reportedly incited Suarez’s anger. Borja allegedly taunted, “Get out of here, we’ve beaten you twice. You’re a loser.” This provoked an irate response from the Inter Miami forward.