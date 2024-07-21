The Dallas Cowboys want to end chaos by giving Dak Prescott a big contract extension. However, the star quarterback has a strong reason to wait patiently.

Dak Prescott was a strong candidate to win MVP last season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, even with those impressive numbers, Jerry Jones hasn’t given the quarterback a contract extension.

Undoubtedly, the famous owner started to hesitate after a shocking loss in the playoffs at home against the Green Bay Packers. Still, there’s no better player than Dak available in the market to make a Super Bowl run in the near future.

So, the biggest story in the NFL is why Prescott and the Cowboys haven’t reached an agreement. It’s important to remember that, if there’s no deal, the door is open for the star to become a free agent.

Why is Dak Prescott still waiting contract extension from Cowboys?

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the reason why Dak Prescott hasn’t negotiated a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys is the current state of the market for quarterbacks.

“Here’s what could be going on talking to some people around the league. You still have Tua Tagovailoa to get a deal in Miami. Also, Jordan Love in Green Bay trying to get a deal. Dak has unprecedented leverage with a $55 million cap hit. He could be waiting on those two to get their deals done and then he comes in at the end. Bats clean up as the last quarterback deal of this cycle.”

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his deal with the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones cannot franchise tag him due to a contract clause. So, in 2025, the quarterback could be an unrestricted free agent.

As it’s been mentioned, Prescott has all the leverage to wait patiently. Trevor Lawrence just got a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jaguars and, if Tua and Love get a similar deal, Dak should ask for way more than that due to his accolades.

The good news for Cowboys’ fans is that Fowler confirmed the intention is to keep negotiating soon. “The Cowboys have had some talks with Dak Prescott. They made it clear to him, publicly and privately, that they don’t want him to hit free agency. They want to sing him long term.”