El Salvador U20 will face off against Honduras U20 in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. U.S. soccer fans should tune in for this high-stakes clash, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Group B of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship is shaping up to be the most competitive of the tournament’s three groups, and the opening Matchday has only underscored that parity. In a thrilling debut, Honduras U20, one of the frontrunners, was held to a 2-2 draw by Canada after a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer. While the result left Honduras with a mixed taste, the late goal may prove to be a crucial boost as they look to secure wins to advance to the knockout stages.

Their next challenge comes against El Salvador U20, who secured a crucial 1-0 victory over the Dominican Republic U20 in their first outing. Despite being underdogs, El Salvador is well aware that a second straight win would secure their spot in the next round. With the stakes high and Group B’s intensity ramping up, expect both teams to come out fighting for vital points in their upcoming clash.

When will the El Salvador U20 vs Honduras U20 match be played?

El Salvador U20 are set to face off against Honduras U20 this Tuesday, July 23, in a Matchday 2 encounter of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans with El Salvador flags – IMAGO / NurPhoto

El Salvador U20 vs Honduras U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Honduras U20 in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between El Salvador U20 and the Honduras U20, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) in the United States. Fans can also tune in to all the action on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.