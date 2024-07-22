Canada U20 face Dominican Republic U20 in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Fans in the USA can find out here all details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options.

Canada U20 and Dominican Republic U20 face off on Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. U.S. soccer fans won’t want to miss a moment of this high-stakes encounter, with live coverage available to keep you updated on kickoff times and streaming options.

Canada U20 had a challenging opener against Honduras U20, another powerhouse in their group, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw. The match, one of the highlights of Matchday 1, ended on a sour note for the Canadians as Honduras netted an equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Despite this setback, Canada’s path to advancement is far from over.

To stay in contention, they must secure a victory in their next match. The Dominican Republic U20 team, coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to El Salvador U20, is in a similar must-win situation. A second consecutive defeat would all but extinguish their hopes of qualifying, making this clash crucial for both teams as they aim to keep their tournament dreams alive heading into Matchday 3.

When will the Canada U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 match be played?

Canada U20 are gearing up to clash with the Dominican Republic U20 this Tuesday, July 23, in the Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

Canadian flag – IMAGO / Westend61

Canada U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Canada U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Canada U20 and the Dominican Republic U20, streaming live on Fubo in the United States with a free trial available. Fans can also tune in to all the action on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.