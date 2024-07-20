Last season, Dak Prescott was putting MVP numbers with the Dallas Cowboys propelling them to be real Super Bowl contenders. Then, an incredible loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers left the franchise stunned.

What should be a long term project led by Prescott and other stars like CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons, suddenly became chaos. No one got contract extensions and, as a consequence, fans and experts were absolutely in shock due to Jerry Jones’ decisions.

Now, in the biggest story of the NFL, Dak Prescott could be tired of all this uncertainty. The quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and the Dallas Cowboys might not have a chance to keep him.

Will Dak Prescott leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and, because of a huge clause in the deal, Jerry Jones isn’t allowed to use the franchise tag in 2025.

As a consequence, nothing will stop Dak from free agency with a lot of teams offering record breaking money. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, Trevor Lawrence got a five-year, $275 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prescott could easily reset that market with at least $60 million per year to become the highest paid player in NFL history. In this scenario, the Cowboys finally admitted they could lose their star quarterback. This is Stephen Jones’ take in the Scoop City podcast.

“When you start stacking them up like that, you know, it’s a challenge. It’s not that it’s not doable, but you certainly got to have some give and take if you want to do that. We got a lot of guys making, you know, quite a bit of money. That’s no excuses. We think we can get this done, know we can get it done. But it just takes time.”

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Cowboys?

Stephen Jones, the director of personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, also delivered a very surprising statement about Dak Prescott’s situation in that interview. Considering CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also expecting big contract extensions, he didn’t sound all-in to keep Dak.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for itself. He was second in MVP voting last year. He’s just had an extraordinary career here in Dallas. Those things just take time when you’re talking about the amount of money involved. Of course, we’re trying to play a little bit Houdini in how to keep all these guys around Dak and keep these players we were fortunate enough to draft.”

The big problem for Stephen Jones and the team’s front office is that right now Dak is more comfortable waiting patiently for 2025. There’s no need to rush things when he will become the most coveted free agent.

“Those things take time. we’re talking about deals here. You know when you’re talking about CeeDee and Dak and you know somebody like a Micah coming up. I mean you’re talking about two players that aren’t quarterbacks that feel like they ought to be a little bit like the top-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.”