The entire NFL is aware of the power of the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, Chris Jones, the star defensive tackle, wants the entire league to know that they should fear the AFC West club this year.

In recent years, the Chiefs have created one of the most competitive rosters in the NFL. On offense, Patrick Mahomes stands out as the main star, while the defense is anchored by Chris Jones.

During the 2016 NFL Draft, Kansas City decided to bolster its defense with Chris Jones. The defensive tackle was one of the best at his position in that class, and he has definitely surpassed everyone’s expectations since then.

Chris Jones eyes three-peat with the Chiefs

No team in the Super Bowl era has been able to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs are close to that feat, as they are the current back-to-back champions.

Even though most analysts regard Patrick Mahomes as the main star of this team, the defense also boasts a great leader in Chris Jones. He has been a remarkable asset for Andy Reid, winning three Super Bowls with the club.

Jones, who earlier this year signed a lucrative contract extension with the Chiefs, believes that the team will get a new ring this year. The defensive tackle knows that it won’t be easy, as no team has ever done it.

“I think chasing history is all part of it,” Jones said, via a Chiefs transcript shared by the team. “When a lot of players retire, they always say they want to leave the game better than when they started. If we can get this three-peat and just continue adding into the legacy of the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment not only for us but for the NFL.”

The Chiefs face a huge challenge, as no team that has won back-to-back titles has made it to the championship game while aiming for a three-peat. However, Jones is confident that they will be the first to achieve it.

Chris Jones celebrating the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl win.

“I think the core values of the team, be humble and stay hungry,” Jones said. “I think that is a core value of every year, coming in humble and hungry. It’s a new year, a new beginning, we got a new team.

“Last year’s team was successful in accomplishing the overall goal of winning a championship and this year is all about new challenges. We got a lot of new guys, a lot of new challenges ahead of us and we are excited for it.”

What is Chris Jones’ salary at the Chiefs?

Chris Jones is one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Earlier this year, he signed a lucrative contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, ensuring his stay with the team for the foreseeable future. The deal is worth $158.75 million over five years, with $95 million guaranteed.

This substantial contract reflects Jones’ value to the Chiefs’ defense and their commitment to keeping their core players intact. As a key leader on the defensive line, Jones is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of another Super Bowl title.