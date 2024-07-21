Days have passed, and it’s still hard to believe. The Colombian National Team was close to winning their second Copa America title, and one of the biggest controversies in their defeat to Argentina was the unawarded penalty involving Jhon Cordoba. The full story came to light with the three words the referee uttered.

The outcome could have been different. In the tightly contested 2024 Copa America final, details like a sanctioned penalty could have been the key to deciding the champion. This nearly happened in the 72nd minute of the second half of the match between Colombia and Argentina.

Determined to win, Colombia had both full-backs pushing forward. Johan Mojica sent a cross that traversed the entire box and reached Santiago Arias, who played it back, and then the controversy struck. Jhon Cordoba reached the ball first, but Alexis Mac Allister clipped his right leg in Argentina’s penalty area.

Was there enough contact for a penalty? “I think from the first moment we were hungry to win. But, well, certain things happened that we can’t explain, but it’s over now. Everyone saw it was a clear penalty; the referee saw something else, and maybe that would have changed the game,” Cordoba told ESPN Colombia’s F90, and the best part was yet to come.

Alexis Mac Allister possible penalty. (Photo by www.semana.com)

The referee’s words after not awarding Colombia a penalty

During his interview with F90, Cordoba was asked if the referee Raphael Claus said anything after the incident. The striker’s response was clear: “He just told me to get up, to get up. That’s it.” No doubt remained. The central referee of the 2024 Copa America final stood firm on a decision that could have changed Colombia’s history.

Jhon Cordoba’s message to Argentina about the Copa America Final

“They were waiting most of the time. What we felt was that they were looking for penalties. Then they found that play where they scored the goal, and that’s how finals are. They scored and won, but, well… I think we are on the right path and had a great Copa America. We deserved more, but it’s not the time to complain because the effort was immense,” Cordoba remarked about the Argentine National Team.