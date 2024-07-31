Toluca face off Chicago Fire in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Our comprehensive coverage will have you covered with all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Toluca face off against the Chicago Fire in a must-watch Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. With both teams eager to make their mark, this clash promises to be packed with high-octane action. Don’t miss a moment of the excitement—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Toluca vs Chicago Fire live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a match that promised to be a tight contest between two struggling MLS sides, Chicago Fire came up short against Sporting Kansas City, falling in a crucial showdown. This loss puts Chicago Fire on the brink of elimination from the Leagues Cup, leaving them with no option but to secure a victory in their upcoming clash.

The challenge will be formidable, as they face Toluca, a top contender in Liga MX. Toluca have amassed 8 points from their last 12 and sits just 2 points shy of the league leaders. With a solid track record in domestic play, Toluca aim to translate that success to the Leagues Cup and advance to the next stage.

When will the Toluca vs Chicago Fire match be played?

Toluca are set to face off against Chicago Fire on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Thursday, August 1. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jean Meneses of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Toluca vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Toluca play against Chicago Fire in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Tune in to Apple TV and catch all the action live with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.