Cincinnati face Queretaro in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Our comprehensive coverage will have you covered with all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Cincinnati take on Queretaro in a high-stakes clash for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Be sure to tune in and catch every thrilling second of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options so you don’t miss a beat of this exciting showdown.

[Watch Cincinnati vs Queretaro live in the USA on Apple TV]

In their tournament opener, Queretaro faced a heart-wrenching 1-0 loss to New York FC, despite initially holding the scoreline level. The game, which ended in a penalty shootout, saw Queretaro miss a crucial opportunity to secure two points from the spot, leaving them with a result that felt more like a defeat than a draw since they lost in penalties.

The road ahead is daunting for Queretaro, as they gear up to face Cincinnati, who are making their debut in the tournament and are determined to start off strong with a victory that would solidify their position and guarantee progression. For Queretaro, securing a win is crucial to keep their qualification hopes alive, but overcoming a well-rounded Cincinnati side will be no easy feat.

When will the Cincinnati vs Queretaro match be played?

Cincinnati are set to face off against Queretaro on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Thursday, August 1. The action kicks off at 8:00 PM (ET).

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cincinnati vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cincinnati vs Queretaro in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Cincinnati face Queretaro in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Tune in to Apple TV and catch all the action live with the MLS Season Pass.