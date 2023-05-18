This Saturday, May 20, the FIFA U-20 World Cup will begin in Argentina and to prepare for what will undoubtedly be a tournament of enormous interest and great intensity, here we will tell you who will be the countries that will compete for the title of champions.

It is FIFA‘s most important tournament at the U-20 national team level, and the opportunity to see shine and take their first steps some players who are likely to become great international soccer stars in the coming years.

It should be noted that, unlike the FIFA World Cup, the number of participants in this tournament is lower. In total there are 24 teams divided into 6 groups of four members of which the first two and the four best third parties will advance to the round of 16.

Teams that have qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

As explained before, the teams will be divided into 6 groups of four members.