The most important tournament for U-20 national teams, the FIFA World Cup, will begin this Saturday, May 20, and to prepare for what will undoubtedly be a very intense tournament and in which some future soccer promises will participate, here we will tell you what the official song will be.

Finally, FIFA resolved, after some controversies with the event’s organizing country, Indonesia, to change the venue for this tournament and for this, the country that is the current absolute world champion, Argentina, was chosen as the new venue.

However, the fact that until just a few months ago Indonesia was the organizing country has left consequences. One of them has to do with the choice of what will ultimately be the official song of the most important FIFA competition at the U-20 level.

The official song and a curious origin

Despite being a tournament held in Argentina, in which it would be expected that perhaps the official song would be performed by a musical group of Latin American origin, the artists who perform the song “Glorious” are of Indonesian origin. The song was written by Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius, and performed together with Indonesian superstars Lyodra, Tiara Andini, and Ziva Magnolya.