Robert Lewandowski's long-awaited move to Barcelona from Bayern was completed earlier this week. Here, find out the number he is likely to choose to have printed on his Blaugrana jersey.

The saga is finally over. Having finally completed his move from Bayern to Barcelona this week, Robert Lewandowski was in Miami, the US, on Tuesday to see his new team easily dispatch Inter Miami in a pre-season club friendly.

After weeks of negotiations with the Bundesliga champions, the Catalan side ultimately signed Lewandowski this week after Xavi Hernandez assured him of a prominent role in his plans at the Camp Nou. The striker's transfer was helped along in large part by the Spanish boss, as both of them have admitted.

The Polish superstar joins fellow newcomers Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, both of whom arrived on free transfers after their contracts with Milan and Chelsea, respectively, ended. The summer also saw the renewal of the contract between Barcelona and French winger Ousmane Dembele.

The kit number Robert Lewandowski would wear at Barcelona

Following his formal introduction, the Poland captain defender would be eligible to choose a jersey number. This raises the question of what jersey number could Lewandowski wear for the Catalan squad.

Memphis Depay, who will be third-string next season, is wearingNo. 9right now as he tries to get some playing time in before the World Cup. With Dembele re-signed and Raphinha recruited from Leeds, the Dutchman even has a lot of competition for playing time on the flanks.

The attacking trio of Ansu Fati, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres is a strong one for the Blaugrana. Overall, in a World Cup year, Memphis faces a great deal of scrutiny. Thus, even in the event, the Netherlands international is unable to obtain a move away, Lewandowski is set to wear the No. 9 jersey.

While the 33-year-old striker has worn a variety of jersey numbers throughout his time with Borussia Dortmund, he has stuck with that shirt number since the 2011-12 season. Previously worn by Robert Lewandowski, numbers 7 and 8 are now taken. If Memphis Depay stays and doesn't want to give his current number up, the Pole may eventually be offered either one of 15, 16, 17, 27, 28, or 29.