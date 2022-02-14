The 16-year-old Colorado native joined La Masia in July of 2021 and is set to sign his first professional contract with the club.

Who is Adrian Gill? The USMNT youth player who is set to sign with Barcelona

European clubs are no longer just looking to South America to find talents, they are also looking at the United States. In the case of Barcelona, they have identified various American players to join the famed La Masia youth academy.

Ben Lederman was the first, but the midfielder eventually left Barcelona and is now playing at Raków Częstochowa a Polish team, then there is USMNT midfielder Konrad de la Fuente who never made a LaLiga debut but now plays for Marseille in France, where he has played steadily.

The third time may be the charm, we are not counting Sergiño Dest who came via Ajax, with Adrian Gill. Who is the young American and how has he evolved at La Masia?

Who is Adrian Gill?

Adrian Gill was born in Denver, Colorado and has been in the Barcelona set up since July 2021. It has been reported that Gill has impressed his coaches at La Masia and is very close to being signed to a professional contract.

The young midfielder wears the famed number 10 jersey for the club’s youth ranks in his division. Gill has also begun to play for the USMYNT under Gonzalo Segares to join the squad in preparation for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.