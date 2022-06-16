Darwin Nunez moved to Liverpool after reaching an agreement to go to the Premier League powerhouses for an accumulated transfer fee of €100 million. However, it appears that his former side Benfica will not acquire the entire sum of the transaction. Here, find out why.

The terms of Liverpool's costly purchase of Darwin Nunez have been published by Benfica. When compared to a player who last competed for Almeria in La Liga two years ago, those numbers might be considered to be absolutely staggering.

What is interesting is that the Lisbon-based team have set a number of restrictions on the move to guarantee that they make a profit after parting with their best striker. Nunez has agreed to a six-year agreement that would pay him about €163,000 per week at Anfield.

The Portuguese side have also placed a number of terms on his transfer, which is why the Reds have forked out an initial payment of €75 million, in addition to a further €25 million in readily reachable add-ons. However, the Liga Portugal giants will only earn a total of €55 million from the upfront payment and will not collect the whole amount of the transfer price.

Why Benfica will coup only €55 million from Darwin Nunez's sale

This is due to the fact that Nunez's old club, Penarol of Uruguay, will make a profit of €2 million from the sale. Meanwhile, another one of the 22-year-old's ex-sides, Almeria, will rake in €10 million after negotiating a condition in their contract to sell to Benfica.

The Eagles would suffer a further setback to their financial stability as a result of the loss of an additional 10 percent of the original charge to 'intermediation services.' This loss equates to €7 million. Benfica will be seeking to recoup some of their losses via performance-related add-ons, which could bring the overall worth of the contract to €100 million if all of them are fulfilled.

English newspaper The Mirror suggest that they include €10 million for individual and group performance goals, €5 million after he plays 10 games under Jurgen Klopp, and another €10 million once he hits the 60-game milestone.

What Benfica said about Nunez's sale