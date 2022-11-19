Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world with a picture together just hours before the start of Qatar 2022. Here you will find the story behind an image which many are calling: The Picture of the Century.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be two of the biggest stars in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. For more than a decade, both have been the best players on the planet in a title race which has been admirable to watch. Champions League, Spanish Leagues, Ballon d'Or and many other conquests for the National teams such as the UEFA Euro and the Copa America.

Though in the beginning of their 'sporting rivalry' many believed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hated each other, the truth is they've always had enormous respect and, especially in recent years, both players have been seen together and have shared very emotional quotes to one another.

"He's amazing. As a player, Messi is magic, top. As a person, we've shared the stage for 16 years. Imagine, 16 years. So I have a great relationship with him. I'm not friend of him, but he is like a teammate. He is a guy I really respect. The way he always speaks about me. There's always respect. What I'm going to say about Messi? Great things. He is the best I've played or fight with. Yes", said Cristiano Ronaldo a few days ago in an interivew with Piers Morgan. Now, the Picture of the Century has arrived.

Why Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took a pic together?

One day before the start of Qatar 2022, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took social media by storm with a picture of them together playing chess. The image is part of the newest Louis Vuitton's campaign especially prepared for the World Cup. That's why both are playing using Vuitton's trunks as their chessboard.

The picture was taken by Annie Leibovitz, an amazing American photographer who is widely known for her extraordinary portraits of hundreds of celebrities. Leibovitz is world's top references when it comes to this type of campaigns for the most important events around the globe.

"Victory is a state of mind. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi captured by Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world's most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today", was the message on all the social media posts from the campaign.