Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are entering the most crucial moment of the 2023-2024 season. In the AFC Champions League, they have already secured their spot in the quarterfinals, where they will face Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, in the Saudi Pro League, CR7’s team is seven points behind Al Hilal in a fierce race for the title. There is no room for error as they aim to lift the most important trophies of the year.

Individually, Cristiano Ronaldo is having an extraordinary moment after being the top scorer in the world in 2023, surpassing Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Additionally, the star from Portugal is the leading goal scorer in Saudi Arabia.

However, before the match against Al Hazm, Ronaldo received bad news and won’t be able to play against the worst team in the tournament for a very controversial reason. He misses a great opportunity to score many goals.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Hazm?

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t play in the match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm as he is suspended for making a gesture that was deemed obscene by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. This incident occurred during the Sunday match against Al Shabab.

When that game ended, several videos captured CR7 touching his ear before repeatedly moving his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The gesture apparently was directed toward fans of Al Shabab who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

The decision cannot be appealed and the star will have to pay a fine of over $2000 as part of the punishment. He will be back to play in the Saudi Pro League against Al Raed on March 7th.