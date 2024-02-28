Cristiano Ronaldo got in the eye of the storm for a controversial gesture against fans who chanted for Lionel Messi during Al-Nassr‘s 3-2 win over Al-Shabab on Sunday. But it looks like the Portuguese star explained his actions.

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiya, the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation received a statement from the veteran striker, who’s being investigated for the obscene gesture.

“I respect all clubs. And the joy after the shot expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe,” Ronaldo reportedly said, as transcribed by Goal.

Ronaldo scored the first goal of the night through the penalty spot, with Anderson Talisca later scoring a brace to secure a hard-fought win for the away side. However, Cristiano’s reaction to the fans’ chants has been the biggest talking point about about the match.

Ronaldo could get two-game ban according to reports

The 39-year-old had already heard chants for his longtime rival in Saudi Arabia before, and he reacted on those occasions as well. But this time he seemed to go a bit further, which is why there could be consequences.

Ronaldo is reportedly facing a potential two-game suspension as well as a monetary fine for his gestures, though we’ll have to wait and see what the final decision is.

The former Manchester United superstar is the Saudi Pro League top scorer with 22 goals, while his nine assists are tied with those of Alvaro Medran for the most in the tournament.

Al-Nassr are riding on a six-game winning streak in the league, which keeps them within touching distance of the top spot. But Al-Hilal are on an even better string of good results to stay seven points clear of Ronaldo’s team atop the standings.

Luis Castro’s side will play Al-Hazm on Thursday, before taking on Al Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals. Then it will return to league action against Al-Raed.