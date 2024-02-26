Cristiano Ronaldo is officially under investigation in the Saudi Pro League for making an obscene gesture to Al- Shabab fans during Al Nassr’s away win 3-2 on Sunday.

As it has become custom in away fixtures for Al Nassr the opposing team taunts CR7 with chants of Lionel Messi, this has gotten under the Portuguese star’s skin, and he has retaliated with a series of gestures that are obscene.

Cristiano Ronaldo was able to score a penalty kick amid chants of Messi and he put his hands to his ears as a way to respond to the home fans. Ronaldo later gestured with his arms and the fans became irater.

SPL to investigate Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Saudi press, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Disciplinary Council has opened an investigation into Ronaldo’s antics, and if deemed obscene Ronaldo could be sanctioned.

It is not the first incident of this kind with Cristiano Ronaldo who grabbed his genitals during a clash against Al-Ittihad in April. Then CR7 grabbed an Al Hilal scarf that was thrown to him and put it into his shorts and flung it back to the crowd.

It is reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is now one of the most hated players in the Saudi Pro League.