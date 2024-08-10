Kevin De Bruyne’s absence from Manchester City’s starting eleven for the 2024 Community Shield against Manchester United has raised eyebrows among fans. The Belgian midfielder, a key piece of Pep Guardiola’s team, is usually an undisputed player in every game.
Manchester City has a large and high-quality squad, which allows them to rotate their players without affecting the team’s performance. Guardiola’s decision not to include De Bruyne in the starting eleven can have several explanations.
The Belgian midfielder has been linked with other teams, but his commitment to the city club seems to be total. His presence in the team is fundamental for Manchester City’s aspirations to continue dominating English and European football.
Kevin De Bruyne will not be in the starting team of the 2024 Community Shield
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne suffered a tear in his thigh that led him to undergo surgery and be out indefinitely. Despite his absence from the starting eleven, De Bruyne remains a key player for Manchester City. His vision of the game, his ability to assist his teammates, and his ability to score goals make him one of the best midfielders in the world.
However, De Bruyne was included in the list of substitutesfor this match and could be related to a specific strategy ofGuardiola. The Catalan coach is known for his ability to surprise his opponents with tactical changes and unexpected line-ups. He may have decided to reserve De Bruyne for the second half of the match or a later encounter.
