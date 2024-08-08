The exciting match between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Community Shield is approaching. Find out all the details here!

The long-awaited Community Shield between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off the 2024/2025 season. This classic clash between the two most powerful teams in England promises to be a spectacle full of emotions and talent. The match will occur on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 15:00 (UK) at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, will be looking to start the season with a title, while Manchester United, with an ambitious project, will try to give a blow of authority from the start. Fans around the world will be watching this matchup that promises to be a preview of what will be an exciting season.

The coaches of both teams, Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag, will have the difficult task of choosing the ideal eleven for this crucial match. The lineups will be key to determining the development of the game and defining who will lift the first trophy of the season.

The Community Shield: An Appetizer of English Football

The Community Shield is the first official title of the season in England. This trophy is disputed between the Premier League champion and the FA Cup winner. On this occasion, the duel between Manchester City and Manchester United adds a special attraction to the match, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wembley Stadium will be the perfect setting for this classic. With a capacity of more than 90,000 spectators, the atmosphere will be electrifying and players will feel the pressure to put on an unforgettable show.

Expectations and Lineups

Manchester City and Manchester United have made important reinforcements during the transfer market. These new players could make their debut in the Community Shield, adding even more uncertainty to the match.

Manchester United probable lineup: Onana; Wan Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Manchester City probable lineup: Ederson; Collwill, Philips, Gvardiol, Aké; Doku, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Grealish; Haaland.