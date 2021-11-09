International soccer is back and that means it's time for The Ocho to resume as the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers are heating up. Costa Rica, however, will have to face their upcoming games without Keylor Navas.

Nearly a month later, international duty returns for a thrilling November window with a lot to be played for. The Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 will resume and Costa Rica will try to bounce back from a weak start.

Los Ticos are currently fifth in the standings with six points after six rounds of play (W1 D3 L2), so they have work to do in order to get into the highly anticipated tournament for the third time in a row.

Costa Rica were one of the biggest surprises of the competition in 2014 before suffering an early exit in the group stage four years later. However, both times they had Keylor Navas between the sticks, so his absence this time will mean a huge blow.

Keylor Navas ruled out for Costa Rica's games in November

The PSG goalkeeper has started all six games for his national team during The Ocho so far. But he will be unable to extend that streak as the federation has confirmed he's ruled out for this international break.

Keylor Navas won't play for Costa Rica because he suffered an injury on his right elbow during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-2 road win over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1. He wasn't forced off the game but shortly after it was confirmed he picked up a strain.

"PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas was reported injured by his club... The Parisian club's medical staff reported that the goalkeeper received a strong knock on his right elbow and began to swell on the return flight to Paris. After an MRI, it was determined that the player suffers from a sprain with difficulty in extending the limb," a Costa Rica national team statement read.

Costa Rica will visit Canada on Friday, November 12 on Matchday 7 of the competition before taking on Honduras at home four days later. Kevin Briceño was called up as Navas' replacement.