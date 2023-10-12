Internacional soccer is back, which means it’s time for the reigning world champions to take the field again. Argentina welcome Paraguay to Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires today, in the third round of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. But the question many people are making is why Lionel Messi is not starting for the hosts.

After days of speculation, Lionel Scaloni ultimately decided not to risk the 36-year-old, who has been struggling with muscle fatigue in recent weeks. In fact, Leo has already missed a number of games with Inter Miami before the October international break.

Messi, however, has not been completely ruled out for this clash. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will take a place on the substitutes’ bench, so there’s a chance he still shows up in the second half against La Albirroja. According to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Messi will play nearly 30 minutes today.

Lionel Messi coming back from muscle fatigue

Messi’s muscle problems started in La Albiceleste’s 1-0 victory against Ecuador at the beginning of the World Cup Qualifiers. Shortly after scoring a fantastic free-kick goal, the former Barcelona star asked to be subbed off.

Scaloni said in the post-match press conference Leo didn’t have any injury, but he didn’t even suit up for the following match against Bolivia in the high altitude of La Paz. Back in Miami, Messi didn’t travel with the team to face Atlanta United.

He did start against Toronto FC, but only 36 minutes into the match, Messi asked Gerardo Martino to be substituted out. He spent a few minutes on the bench before heading directly to the locker room, where he was assessed by the doctors.

Messi went on to miss the next four Inter Miami fixtures. Without him, the Herons failed to pick up a victory, with two ties and two defeats, including a loss to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final. Messi returned to action against Cincinnati before the international break, but couldn’t prevent his team’s 0-1 loss.

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay in the US

The game between Argentina and Paraguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.