Inter Miami has been striving to secure a spot in the postseason, but they played several matches without Lionel Messi due to a hamstring injury. However, he made his return to the lineup coming off the bench at halftime against Cincinnati.

Messi entered the matchup while his team was tied with the conference leaders. He seemed a bit out of rhythm in his comeback as he struggled to make an impact towards securing a victory, but his teammates weren’t helpful either.

The objective was to defeat the Supporter Shields’ winners to remain within reach of the postseason, which didn’t happen because Cincinnati scored a late goal to win 1-0. While Messi could still play in both pending matches, Inter don’t have a clear mission.

When was the last time Lionel Messi played a match?

Messi hadn’t played since September 20, and his absence greatly affected the team’s chances of making it to the playoffs later in the season. It was in a matchup against Toronto FC at home.

In that game, which ended in a 4-0 victory, Messi had to leave the field in the first half due to an injury. Despite it wasn’t a serious one, it was a muscle problem that kept him out of action for precaution.

When is Inter Miami’s next match?

Inter Miami are going to play against Charlotte FC on October 18.