The 21-year-old FC Barcelona full back will miss out on the USMNT’s critical final three World Cup qualifiers, find out why!

Why is Sergiño Dest not playing with the USMNT in their last 2022 World Cup Qualifying games?

What started as a difficult season for Sergiño Dest has turned around in the last few months. Heavily criticized by the media in Barcelona when the Catalan side was at the end of the Ronald Koeman era and at the start of the Xavi era, Dest has put in very good performances in the last few months.

Dest, who was even transferred listed in the winter but not sold given his high value, rolled up his sleeves and worked his way back to the Barcelona lineup. For the USMNT, Dest has been one of Gregg Berhalter’s biggest contributors playing out of defense.

The USMNT will now miss the former Ajax player during their three important games against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica. Here is why Sergiño Dest is not with the USMNT in their upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

Sergiño Dest not with USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Sergiño Dest is currently rehabbing a thigh injury. The injury was suffered during Barcelona’s Europa League match against Galatasaray on March 17th. Barcelona won the match 2-1 and advanced in the competition. Dest has been out of the Barcelona lineup for the last two games, which included the team’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.

The USMNT currently sit second in Concacaf World Cup qualifying and with a positive output of points during the next three games could qualify to the World Cup directly.