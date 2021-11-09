Gerardo Martino has not called Chicharito Hernandez to play with ‘El Tri’ and that has caused rumors about the continuity of Chichartio with the Mexican national soccer team. But Javier Hernandez is playing at his best form with an MLS team. Check here the reason why Chicharito isn’t playing for Mexico.

The last time Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez played for the Mexican national soccer team was in September 2019 during a game against the USNMT. In that game Chicharito scored one goal in the 87 minutes he played against United States. But after that game, the head coach of ‘El Tri’ decided not to call Chicharito again.

Gerardo Martino as head coach has had conquests and failures with the Mexican national team, but so far Martino is having good results with Mexico. The team is in first place in the Standings of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with 14 points.

Chicharito Henandez have good numbers with Mexico, he has scored a total of 52 goals in 109 appearances with ‘El Tri’. But the last time Chicharito scored for Mexico in a World Cup was in 2018 during a game against South Korea, he scored the second goal to win 2-1.

Why isn't Chicharito Hernandez playing for Mexico in Concacaf 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

The decision was made by Gerardo Martino, Mexico’s head coach, he was clear in saying that the decision was his: “It was my call". In a recent press conference, Martino answered why Chicharito had not been called to play with ‘El Tri’to which the head coach replied: "The group of players that we currently have has a lot of hierarchy".

Other reasons indicate that 'Chicharito' has no longer played with the Mexican national soccer team due to internal problems that occurred during the game against United States in 2019, just after that game Tata Martino did not call 'Chicharito' again, according to the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa.

But Javier Chicharito Hernandez does not seem to care much about the reasons why Gerardo Martino has not called him to play for Mexico since he is in good shape playing for theLos Angeles Galaxy in the MLS with 19 goals in just 33 games.

